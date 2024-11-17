Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,386,000. M&G Plc raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.4% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 748,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 82,728 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,290.4% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 270,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 250,734 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 100,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,280,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,382,000 after acquiring an additional 58,113 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $87,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,382,718.34. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,401 shares of company stock valued at $352,038. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

FOLD opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

