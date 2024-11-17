Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $718,000 Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $166,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 23.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 311.4% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $116.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Global Payments from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

