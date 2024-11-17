Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282,371 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.02% of Houlihan Lokey worth $112,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 399,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 68.7% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 39,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 16,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 59.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 26,522 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $155,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $30,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,582.49. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $249,860. 23.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.0 %

HLI opened at $184.12 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $190.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.66.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $574.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 46.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.