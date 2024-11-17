Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $125,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $269.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.62. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.23 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $152.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. This represents a 41.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $306.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.