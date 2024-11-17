Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 62,378 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,378 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.7% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $379,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,522.40. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $746.20 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $561.65 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $708.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $882.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $870.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

