TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.80 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.55 ($0.30). Approximately 85,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 135,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.10 ($0.29).

TheWorks.co.uk Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 770.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of £14.18 million, a PE ratio of 235.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.41.

Insider Transactions at TheWorks.co.uk

In other TheWorks.co.uk news, insider Stephen Gerard Bellamy acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($32,766.23). Company insiders own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About TheWorks.co.uk

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

