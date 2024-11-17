The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Frazier Financial Advisors LLC

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,477,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,730 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,417,958,000 after acquiring an additional 425,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,252,000 after acquiring an additional 293,482 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,953,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $988,290,000 after acquiring an additional 102,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,197,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $714,806,000 after buying an additional 1,047,560 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $115.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.57 and its 200-day moving average is $96.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

