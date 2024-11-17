The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the October 15th total of 5,170,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 853,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 1.6 %

Simply Good Foods stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.71. The company had a trading volume of 893,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,221. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.96. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.07 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 10.46%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods

In related news, Director Joseph Scalzo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $899,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,951.96. This trade represents a 15.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 21,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $774,128.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,482. The trade was a 34.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,108 shares of company stock worth $9,253,356 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,389,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,099,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,711,000 after buying an additional 174,157 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

