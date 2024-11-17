The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $408.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $302.34 and a one year high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.14%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

