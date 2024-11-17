The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.48% of Greenbrier Companies worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 60.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,408.92. The trade was a 3.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ricardo Galvan sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $114,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,008. This represents a 5.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,703 shares of company stock worth $790,338. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $65.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.06. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $67.22. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.60. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.