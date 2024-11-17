The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.91 and traded as high as $12.23. The China Fund shares last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 7,379 shares.

The China Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The China Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The China Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The China Fund by 45.4% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 75,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of The China Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,812,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,030,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

