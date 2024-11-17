The Carlyle Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

The Carlyle Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years. The Carlyle Group has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $50.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,978,357.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,643,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,514.34. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,171,556 shares of company stock worth $29,222,475 in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CG. StockNews.com raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

