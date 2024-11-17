Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,846 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.9% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $89,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,797 shares of company stock worth $57,616,781. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $320.72 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $358.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.18.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

