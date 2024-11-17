Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Short Interest Update

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Trading Down 3.7 %

TIKK stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative return on equity of 53.35% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter.

About Tel-Instrument Electronics

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing, and sales of avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

