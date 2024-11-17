Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Update

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the October 15th total of 21,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Team from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Team in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Team by 7.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Team by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
