Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,500 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the October 15th total of 192,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,207.5 days.

Symrise Price Performance

Symrise stock opened at $108.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.14. Symrise has a 52 week low of $100.10 and a 52 week high of $137.65.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.