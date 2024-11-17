Swiss National Bank Buys 1,900 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,932,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Honeywell International worth $399,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $228.99 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.66 and a one year high of $242.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.39 and its 200 day moving average is $207.85. The company has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

