Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF) Shares Up 1.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75. 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 5,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47.

About Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) develops and markets virtual reality simulators for evidence-based medical training in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Angio Mentor simulator for endovascular training; BRONCH Express, a portable version of BRONCH mentor simulator; ARTHRO Mentor for arthroscopic surgery skills acquisition; BRONCH Mentor, a simulator for optimizing bronchoscopy training; GI Mentor, a simulator for GI Endoscopy; HYST Mentor for True-To-Life diagnostic and therapeutic hysteroscopy training; URO Mentor, a virtual reality simulator for endourology training; EndoSim, a realistic scope simulator; FlexVR, a flexible and portable training platform which is designed to teach basic and advanced skills for robotic surgery; and LAP Mentor provides a wide array of laparoscopic training cases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.