Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Bought by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,800 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Sunnova Energy International worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOVA. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $62,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $67,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 237.8% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $870,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,298.95. This trade represents a 15.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.23 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Sunnova Energy International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.89.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

