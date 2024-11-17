Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of SNCY opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $17.56.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,407 shares in the company, valued at $162,799.10. This trade represents a 17.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $30,688.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,652.58. This represents a 5.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,720 shares of company stock valued at $694,763. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 1,660.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $80,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

