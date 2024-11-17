Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC Sells 67,773 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,773 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October makes up 1.2% of Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 289.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at about $219,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of POCT stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $642.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

