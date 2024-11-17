Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 294.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

