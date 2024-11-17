Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $207,000. King Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $139.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $117.25 and a 52 week high of $144.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

