STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Up 48.6% in October

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

STRATA Skin Sciences Trading Down 2.9 %

SSKN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.32.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 28.72% and a negative return on equity of 67.36%. As a group, analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SSKN Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.34% of STRATA Skin Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

