STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Up 48.6% in October

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
SSKN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.32.
STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 28.72% and a negative return on equity of 67.36%. As a group, analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.
