Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Stock Price

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ANRO has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Alto Neuroscience from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $32.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. RODMAN&RENSHAW downgraded Alto Neuroscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rodman & Renshaw cut Alto Neuroscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Alto Neuroscience Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE ANRO opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. Alto Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 619.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Alto Neuroscience by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the third quarter valued at $146,000.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

