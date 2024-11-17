Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Trims Holdings in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 1.88% of OP Bancorp worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in OP Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPBK opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $246.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.60.

OP Bancorp Dividend Announcement

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $39.54 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that OP Bancorp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of OP Bancorp in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on OPBK

OP Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.