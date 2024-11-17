Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Reduces Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group comprises approximately 3.0% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Citizens Financial Group worth $15,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 78,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 761,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,641,000 after buying an additional 383,947 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,910,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,045.4% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 23,449 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 17,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $48.35.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

