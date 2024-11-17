Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 4,728 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $692,226.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,090,827.94. This trade represents a 2.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,960 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $468,111.60.

On Monday, October 21st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,709 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total value of $206,378.84.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,523 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total value of $589,799.20.

On Monday, September 16th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,024 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $645,483.52.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $146.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.61. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $167.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 34.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Natera from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.65.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

