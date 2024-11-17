Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Update

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the October 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Stabilis Solutions Trading Up 5.4 %

SLNG stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394. The firm has a market cap of $90.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. Stabilis Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stabilis Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stabilis Solutions in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stabilis Solutions by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 167,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.