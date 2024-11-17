Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$58.95 and traded as low as C$58.00. Sprott shares last traded at C$59.09, with a volume of 40,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sprott from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 61.64%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

