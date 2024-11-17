Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Sells 273 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $397.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.18 and its 200 day moving average is $372.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $293.61 and a one year high of $410.94.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.