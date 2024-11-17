Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 819,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the October 15th total of 706,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 86.2 days.

Spin Master Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $22.19 on Friday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19.

Spin Master Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.51%.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children’s entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment’s product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

