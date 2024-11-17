SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $308,840,000. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 154.4% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,144 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,805,000 after buying an additional 1,730,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,572,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $70.59.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

