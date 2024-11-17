SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rebalance LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 114.1% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 57,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $103.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.97. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.49 and a fifty-two week high of $109.04.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

