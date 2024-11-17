SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SOUN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Stock Down 4.1 %

SoundHound AI stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. SoundHound AI has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 39,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $193,872.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,560,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,805.68. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 90,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $442,328.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,362,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,936.96. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,644 over the last three months. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.