Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOLV. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,070,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth about $115,829,000. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth approximately $98,976,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,242,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Solventum by 2,880.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,490,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,410 shares in the last quarter.

Get Solventum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SOLV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Solventum Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $67.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.22. Solventum Co. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.