Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Position Lifted by Concord Asset Management LLC VA

Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.14 and a 200-day moving average of $100.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.13 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 75.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,639.60. This represents a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,548.38. This represents a 27.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,265 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

