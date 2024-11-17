Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $82.13 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $164,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,960.72. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. The trade was a 20.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

