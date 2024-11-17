Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,185 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.26% of Skyline Champion worth $68,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,642,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,004,000 after acquiring an additional 53,965 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 0.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.3% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 768,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,353 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,385,000 after buying an additional 211,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 584,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,434,000 after buying an additional 15,242 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Skyline Champion stock opened at $97.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.95. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $58.35 and a twelve month high of $101.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $616.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.52 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,874 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $256,993.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,780.64. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 5,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.64, for a total value of $474,578.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,761.92. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,192 shares of company stock valued at $12,660,782 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SKY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

