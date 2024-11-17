Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Williams Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,153,000 after acquiring an additional 770,007 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,707,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,535,000 after acquiring an additional 894,519 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,898,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,521,000 after acquiring an additional 288,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,193,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,239,000 after acquiring an additional 592,113 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.95 and a one year high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.