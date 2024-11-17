Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of URTH stock opened at $156.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $125.19 and a 1 year high of $160.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.63.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

