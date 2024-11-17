Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,365 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 458.6% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 198,075 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 227,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 132,529 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth $2,278,000. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 21.1% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 146,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 25,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $450,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of GJAN stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

