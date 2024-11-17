Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSEW. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 881,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 316,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 273,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,152,000 after buying an additional 45,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 158,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSEW stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $770.76 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average of $74.16.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

