Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 982 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $150.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.16 and a 200-day moving average of $119.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.91 and a 12 month high of $156.54.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KKR

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 14.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.