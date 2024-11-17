Short Interest in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Grows By 42.4%

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the October 15th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
AIO stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,165. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $23.94.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%.
About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
