Short Interest in TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Declines By 17.0%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,500 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the October 15th total of 336,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,795.0 days.

TomTom Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TMOAF opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. TomTom has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $7.99.

Get TomTom alerts:

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.67 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded TomTom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMOAF

TomTom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.