Short Interest in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Rises By 44.6%

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the October 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance
GDV traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $24.50. 139,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,167. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDV. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.