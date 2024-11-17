Short Interest in Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Rises By 16.4%

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,100 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the October 15th total of 321,500 shares. Approximately 18.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 180,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Sunshine Biopharma Stock Down 8.8 %

SBFM traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $2.35. 311,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,355. The company has a market cap of $2.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. Sunshine Biopharma has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $637.20.

Get Sunshine Biopharma alerts:

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.00 by ($9.94). The business had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 12.82%.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunshine Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunshine Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.