Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Decreases By 22.3%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the October 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.1 days.

Sodexo Price Performance

Sodexo stock remained flat at $88.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.61. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $78.80 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Sodexo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $6.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Sodexo’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Sodexo’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.