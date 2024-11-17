Short Interest in Renewi plc (OTCMKTS:SHMCF) Declines By 20.0%

Renewi plc (OTCMKTS:SHMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Renewi Price Performance
Shares of SHMCF opened at $7.73 on Friday. Renewi has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53.
Renewi Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Renewi
- What is a Special Dividend?
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.